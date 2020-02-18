Ural Airlines to start operating Perm-Yerevan regular flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ural Airlines will start operating flights from the city of Perm to Armenia’s capital Yerevan. The Russian airline has received permission for operating regular flights, Armenpress reports citing the website of the Russian aviation.

The flights will be carried out three times a week.

There is no information yet about the flights to Yerevan in the flight list of the Perm airport.

In 2019 flights from Perm’s Bolshoye Savino airport were carried out in 42 destinations. But now the geography of flights is expanding which in its turn positively affects the passenger flow.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan