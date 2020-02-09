Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Independent experts predict Armenia’s economic growth in 2019 will reach 8.2%  – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to independent experts Armenia’s economic growth for 2019 will reach 8.2%, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, citing an article of EU Reporter.

''According to independent experts, the economic growth of Armenia for 2019 will reach 8.2%. Let's wait for the official statistics, which will be published in February'', the PM wrote.

Earlier, Minister of Economy of Armenia had said that Armenia will record at least 7.5% economic growth.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





