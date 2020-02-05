YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 1,894,377 tourists visited Armenia in 2019, a 14,7% increase against the previous year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The PM also cited the UNWTO’s data which placed Armenia among the world’s fastest growing tourist destinations, ranking it 12th with more than 14% growth.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are ranked 13th and 17th with 14% and 11.4% respectively.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan