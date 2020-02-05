Second Armenian citizen to be evacuated from China by Russian Aerospace Forces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian national will be evacuated from China on board a Russian military plane, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, according to TASS.

She said that two planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have flown to China to evacuate people to Russia's Tyumen region. 147 people will be evacuated, including 10 Belarusian citizens, three citizens of Kazakhstan, one citizen of Armenia and one Ukrainian citizen, she said. One of the planes has already arrived to Russia. The other one is on its way.

Popova said the arriving passengers will be quarantined for two weeks in a special territory of a medical center, which will be guarded by the Russian National Guards.

On February 4, an Armenian foreign ministry official announced that the second Armenian citizen will be evacuated from lockdown in China amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The first Armenian national to be airlifted out of Wuhan, China was a student who is currently in Kazakhstan under quarantine. She was evacuated on February 2 by Kazakhstan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan