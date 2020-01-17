Ukraine’s PM submits resignation letter to President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexei Goncharuk announced that he has submitted his resignation letter to President Vladimir Zelensky, reports Interfax.

“I came to the position of fulfilling the program of the President. He is for me a model of openness and decency,” Goncharuk said on Facebook, Reuters reported.

“However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right to submit it to Parliament,” he added.

The presidential office said President Zelensky will consider the letter.