Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to hold phone conversation with Rouhani

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to hold a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani today in the evening over the January 8 crash of a Ukrainian plane en route from Tehran to Kiev, the Ukrainian leader’s office said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier today Zelensky said on Facebook that Iran should completely admit the guilt for downing the Ukrainian jet near the Tehran airport.

Iran announced today that it shot down the Ukrainian jet unintentionally.

On January 8, a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to the data provided by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko, 176 people were killed in the crash. They were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK.

