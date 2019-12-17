Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 December

Armenian civilian settlements come under Azerbaijani cross-border military gunfire

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have opened cross-border gunfire at civilian settlements in Armenia’s Tavush Province, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Today at around 22:00-22:30 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Ijevan-Noyemberyan highway and the village of Koti,” he said, adding that the Armenian military suppressed the enemy gunfire with responsive fire.

“The Armenian Armed Forces have no losses,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




