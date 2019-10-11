Trump expected to appoint deputy secretary of state as Ambassador to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS.US President Donald Trump will nominate US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan for the office of new Ambassador to Russia, TASS reports citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to an undisclosed source inside the US Department of State, Moscow gave its consent to accredit Sullivan to the post.

On October 3, 2019, Jon Huntsman completed his tenure as US Ambassador to Russia. He was appointed back in October 2017. In early August, he sent a resignation letter to Trump.