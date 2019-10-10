Security Council to discuss the issue of ensuring security of Armenians living in Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia will discuss the issue of ensuring the security of Armenians living in Syria, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Armenian-populated communities of Syria are under out spotlight. At the moment there is a task to discuss, understand how we can ensure the security of Armenians living in Syria, as well as to understand what kind of assistance we can provide. We will develop the discussions in a more detailed way in the Office of the Security Council and will hold more thorough discussions at the end of the day”, he said.

On October 9 Turkish forces launched military operations in Syria’s north-east.

The Armenian foreign ministry released a statement noting that Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan