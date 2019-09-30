Defense minister visits military bases of 1st Military Unit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on September 29 visited the military bases of the 1st Military Unit, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister toured one of the training centers, the camp point of the reservists, who have joined the ranks of the armed forces as part of large-scale strategic exercises and watched the trainings.

Commander of the Military Unit, Colonel Jirayr Poghosyan introduced the defense ministry on the process of the trainings and highlighted the harmonized operation of the divisions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan