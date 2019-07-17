Armenia to turn into regional energy hub with construction of North-South power transmission line

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. With the construction of the North-South power transmission line Armenia will turn into an energy hub in the region, head of the department of energy at the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures Hayk Badalyan told reporters today.

“Currently the Central-South part of the North-South project is at the implementation stage. Currently the construction of the 400kW transmission lines with Iran is in process. The construction of Central-North part is being discussed which will be linked with the Center-South: this is the construction project of Armenia-Georgia 400kW power transmission line. Only in the southern direction we will have an increase in the triple capacity of mutual flows, and connecting the north to this direction, I hope we will become a regional electrical-energy hub”, he said.

The head of the department said the aforementioned program is already approved and is at the construction stage from south.

