Putin, Zelensky hold 1st phone conversation, discuss situation in Ukraine's south-east

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held the 1st telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informs.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for the President of Russia, announced that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

''The sides discussed the issue of normaliztion of situation in Ukraine's south-east and the joint work for the return of peoples by the sides'', Peskov said.

