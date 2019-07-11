No Armenians among Greece storm victims

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary reports, there are no Armenian citizens or persons of Armenian descent among those killed or injured in a violent storm that swept across a region of northern Greece, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said.

“Additional information on change of the situation will be provided”, the Embassy’s statement says.

Six tourists have been killed and at least 30 other people injured in a violent storm that swept across a region of northern Greece, BBC reported.

Gale-force winds, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed Halkidiki, near the city of Thessaloniki, late on Wednesday, officials say.

A Czech couple died when their caravan was blown away, and two Romanians and two Russians were also killed.

A state of emergency was declared and more than 100 rescue workers deployed.

Images and video posted on social media show trees toppled, cars overturned and buildings damaged.

