Ukraine’s delegation leaves PACE immediately after Russia returns

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Ukraine has announced that it discontinues its membership to the PACE, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”.

Immediately after the powers of the Russian delegation to the PACE were restored, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko took the floor and announced about their departure.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution a bit earlier, restoring the powers of the Russian delegation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan