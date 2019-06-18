“New and historic chapter” opens in Armenia-Syria friendly relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center for Humanitarian De-mining and Expertise (CHDE), which currently has sappers and medics deployed in Syria, has organized an event for children in Aleppo.

Earlier, the Center for Humanitarian De-mining and Expertise had carried out a campaign in Armenia and collected gifts that were donated for Syrian children, and on June 17th the donations reached their destination. More than 100 Syrian children were given the presents during the festive event.

The event was attended by Aleppo Province Vice Governor Kumit Aasi, Aleppo City Mayor Maad al-Madlaji, Armenia’s Consul General in Aleppo Armen Sargsyan, Commander of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria Arkady Tonoyan, Center for Humanitarian De-mining and Expertise spokesperson Nazeli Elbakyan and the team’s sappers and medics.

The Syrian side was happy to note that “a new and historic chapter has opened in the Armenia-Syria friendly relations, the foundation of which is humanitarianism,” CHDE said in a news release.

Earlier in April, two-time heavyweight European Weightlifting champ Simon Martirosyan was among those who donated presents for the cause.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan