Armenian international footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets married at St. Lazarus Island
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team and London's Arsenal club Henrikh Mkhitaryan got married with Betty Vardanyan.
ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan posted a photo on his twitter page with his wife Betty Vardanyan and wrote, “Merry me and stay with me forever”. The wedding ceremony took place in Venice, in Armenian St. Lazarus Island.
Mkhitaryan’s wife is the daughter of Armenian businessman Mikayel Vardanyan.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
09:00, 05.29.2019
