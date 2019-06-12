Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan summoned for questioning in arson investigation

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, has been summoned for questioning by the Investigative Committee regarding an ongoing arson investigation that took place on June 8 in the town of Abovyan, one day before local elections.

On June 8, a vehicle belonging to a campaigning staffer of mayoral candidate Grigor Gulyan from the ruling Civil Contract party, was set on fire. The door to the apartment of the staffer, Vahan Saribekyan, was also set on fire.

“A notice about summoning Gagik Tsarukyan for questioning has been sent,” Investigative Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.

Details of Tsarukyan’s alleged involvement in the case weren’t immediately clear.

Harutyunyan said the investigation into the arson incident has not identified any suspects yet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan