Mayor of Abovyan Vahagn Gevorgyan re-elected – preliminary results
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent Mayor of Abovyan city Vahagn Gevorgyan has been re-elected to office, according to preliminary results of the June 9 polls.
The Central Electoral Commission said Gevorgyan garnered 8453 votes, while the ruling Civil Contract party’s candidate, Grigor Gulyan, received 8058 votes.
Gevorgyan, an independent politician, was elected to office in 2015.
The other three candidates in the June 9 mayoral election in Abovyan – Sasun Grigoryan, Artur Ghazaryan and Manuk Mkrtchyan – garnered only 731, 139 and 435 votes respectively.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
