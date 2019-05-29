Judicial watchdog’s interim chief requests lawmakers to initiate election of new member
12:49, 29 May, 2019
YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan has requested the parliament to initiate an election of a new member of the judicial watchdog.
The Supreme Judicial Council is comprised of 10 members. 1 seat was vacated when Gagik Harutyunyan resigned as President of the Supreme Judicial Council, because he was also concurrently a member.
Danielyan said on Facebook that by law the election of a new member must be held within three months after the position being vacated.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
