Judicial watchdog’s interim chief requests lawmakers to initiate election of new member

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Gevorg Danielyan has requested the parliament to initiate an election of a new member of the judicial watchdog.

The Supreme Judicial Council is comprised of 10 members. 1 seat was vacated when Gagik Harutyunyan resigned as President of the Supreme Judicial Council, because he was also concurrently a member.

Danielyan said on Facebook that by law the election of a new member must be held within three months after the position being vacated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan