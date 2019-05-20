Armenian President congratulates Vladimir Zelensky on assuming office of President of Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated president-elect of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on assuming the office of President, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I am convinced that there is a huge potential in the inter-state relations of Armenia and Ukraine and hope that it would be possible to raise the Armenian-Ukrainian relations to a new level with joint efforts for the benefit of the two countries and peoples”, the President said in his congratulatory letter.

Armen Sarkissian wished Vladimir Zelensky success, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky was sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan