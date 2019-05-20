Ukrainian President Zelensky announces ceasefire in Donbass as his first task in office

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky calls putting an end to the war in the Donbass Region as his first goal serving as the leader of the country, reports TASS.

“Our first task is the ceasefire in Donbass”, he said in his address to the Ukrainian people following the swearing-in ceremony. Vladimir Zelensky said he is ready to take unpopular measures to bring the war to an end. “If needed, I am ready to lose my position to reach peace”, he said.

Vladimir Zelensky has been sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ukrainian parliament.

“I pledge to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my deeds, to take care of the welfare of the Fatherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people, to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world”, the new President said as quoted by TASS.

