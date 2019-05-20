Zelensky announces dissolution of Ukrainian parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky today announced the dissolution of the Ukrainian parliament and holding early parliamentary elections in the country, reports TASS.

“I dissolve the 8th Verkhovna Rada. There are good points for early parliamentary elections”, he said.

Vladimir Zelensky has been sworn in as President of Ukraine on May 20.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ukrainian parliament.

“I pledge to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my deeds, to take care of the welfare of the Fatherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people, to defend the rights and freedoms of citizens, to observe the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all compatriots, to raise the authority of Ukraine in the world”, the new President said as quoted by TASS.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan