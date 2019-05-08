PM reiterates Prosecutor General’s reaction to Artsakh’s Kocharyan petition

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the recent letter that Artsakh’s leaders sent to Armenia’s Prosecutor General seeking the release of ex-President Robert Kocharyan.

The PM reiterated the Prosecutor General’s reaction, noting that the case is not under the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor General and that President Bako Sahakyan’s advisers should’ve given the latter correct advice.

“Even if the Prosecutor General wanted to, he can’t do it. Therefore, it is inappropriate to send a petition someplace which isn’t the addressee. Regarding the letter, from a humane perspective I can understand, because I suppose they have friendly relations, but nevertheless questions arise. For example, currently Hero of Artsakh Manvel Grigoryan is also jailed, why didn’t they ask for him also in the petition? If we are maintaining the principle, then in this case too we are dealing with a Hero of Artsakh. If some assume that the criminal charges of Manvel Grigoryan are heavier than Robert Kocharyan’s, they are sadly mistaken. Therefore we must understand what principle is applied. It cannot happen that my friends appear above the law. If my friends aren’t above the law, than no one’s friends can be above the law,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan