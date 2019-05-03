Yerevan City Hall senior official killed in traffic accident
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan City Hall official has died one day after being hit by a vehicle in a street in the city.
Police said the pedestrian accident took place at 11:40, May 2. The victim, Garegin Nalbandyan, was the Head of Division at the Real Estate Department of the Yerevan City Hall. He was rushed to a hospital in a severe condition and succumbed to his injuries by failing to regain consciousness.
Other details weren’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
