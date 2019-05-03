Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Yerevan City Hall senior official killed in traffic accident


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan City Hall official has died one day after being hit by a vehicle in a street in the city.

Police said the pedestrian accident took place at 11:40, May 2. The victim, Garegin Nalbandyan, was the Head of Division at the Real Estate Department of the Yerevan City Hall. He was rushed to a hospital in a severe condition and succumbed to his injuries by failing to regain consciousness.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration