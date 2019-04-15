Armenian Ambassador meets with Iraqi minister of health

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan met with Iraqi minister of health, Dr. Ala'a Al Alwan, the foreign ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues of bilateral interest in the healthcare sector. Ambassador Poladyan touched upon the necessity to revise the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Armenia and Iraq in 2012 in the healthcare field, organize trainings in the field of medicine, develop medical tourism, provide professional support to the Armenian doctors in Iraq and etc.

They reached an agreement to hold mutual visits of professional delegations in order to discuss these issues.

The Iraqi minister welcomed the Ambassador’s proposals and expressed the readiness of the Iraqi side to deepen the future cooperation.

