HayPost issues postage stamp dedicated to theme “Flora and Fauna of the Ancient World”

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. One postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Flora and Fauna of the Ancient World” has been cancelled and put into circulation today by HayPostCJSC in the premises of the Geological Museum after H. Karapetyan of the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 230 is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp depicts the prehistoric Mammuthus Trogontherii. The left part of the postage stamp depicts the restored skeleton of Mammuthus Trogontherii, kept in the Geological Museum and discovered in Shirak region in 1927. The length of the skeleton is 4,5 meters and the height is 3,5 meters. Mammuthus Trogontherii lived about 1.000.000 years ago.

The postage stamp was cancelled by First Deputy Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Irina Khaplanyan, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan, Director of the Institute of Geological Sciences Khachatur Meliksetyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan