Russian-American consultations on INF Treaty begin in Geneva

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Inter-departmental consultations between Russia and the United States on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty have started in Geneva today, reports TASS.

From the Russian side the consultations are attended by deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov, while the US delegation is headed by Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson.

The consultations will be held behind closed doors.



