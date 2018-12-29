Coal mine accident kills five in China’s Fujian Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Five people have been killed in a coal mine accident in Yongding district, Longyan prefecture-level city in the southwest of Fujian Province in China, local authorities said without elaborating what kind of accident happened.

Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the incident.

Three people have been evacuated from the mine, while rescuers are searching for other workers.

