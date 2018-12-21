Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 December

Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree switched on in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The lights of the main Christmas tree of Armenia have just been switched on, heralding the start of New Year events, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan accompanied by his family and Mayor Hayk Marutyan were present at the event.

Fireworks were launched after the ceremony and the concert went on.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration