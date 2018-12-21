Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree switched on in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The lights of the main Christmas tree of Armenia have just been switched on, heralding the start of New Year events, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan accompanied by his family and Mayor Hayk Marutyan were present at the event.

Fireworks were launched after the ceremony and the concert went on.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan