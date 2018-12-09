Ex-president’s nephew detained in Prague pending extradition to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Narek Sargsyan (pictured above in mugshot), the fugitive nephew of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan, hasn’t yet been extradited to Armenia.

Narek Sargsyan was apprehended on December 6 in Prague, Czech Republic. He is the son of Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

“He hasn’t yet been transported to Armenia,” Armenia’s Police Chief Valery Osipyan told reporters.

“What matters is that he has been arrested. He is detained in Prague, later he will be extradited to Armenia,” he said, adding that the prosecution is currently dealing with the paperwork.

He said the arrest is a result of successful cooperation with international police structures.

Narek Sargsyan was internationally wanted since July 24, 2018 for illegal possession and acquisition of firearms and explosives and drug trafficking.

Police earlier said that at the time of his arrest Sargsyan produced a fake Guatemalan passport by the name of Franklin Gonzales.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan