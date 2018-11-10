‘Azerbaijani media outlet distorts my words’, says analyst at Bellingcat

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Recently the Azerbaijani media commented on the article by Masis Ingilizian, an analyst at the American Bellingcat center, claiming that the author of the article states that “Azerbaijan has liberated new heights in Nakhijevan”.

Masis Ingilizian told ARMENPRESS that the Azerbaijani media outlet distorted his words and presented the translation of the article with changes.

“There is no word in my article that the Azerbaijani side has captured Armenian heights in Nakhijevan. I have talked about the movements of neutral zone. The Azerbaijani media interpreted the article differently, from the viewpoint beneficial for them, even completely changing my words in some parts. It’s a pity for the news outlet”, Masis Ingilizian said.

Earlier spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan also commented on the topic, stating that Azerbaijan once again tries to distort the facts. The spokesperson also added that Azerbaijan has not “liberated” a single millimeter land.



