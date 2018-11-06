Macron calls for single European military, says E.U. needs to defend itself from “China, Russia and even the USA”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the European Union needs to protect itself from China, Russia and the USA.

“When I look at present-day Europe, I see that it is becoming more and more divided,” Macron told Europe1 radio.

“Look at the world that we live in, and you’ll see authoritarian powers that are becoming more and more active and re-equipping themselves – being located in bordering regions with Europe. We are being attacked in the cyberspace and they are interfering in our democratic life. We must protect ourselves from China, Russia and even the USA,” Macron said.

Macron also said that Europe needs to create its own armed forces.

“We won’t be able to defend Europeans if we don’t decide to create a truly all-European army”.

“We must have the kind of Europe that will be able to protect itself on its own to a greater extent, by not being dependant exclusively on the USA, that will act in a more sovereign manner,” Macron said.

