Screenings to be held in Armenia’s provinces during 14th Rolan International Film Festival for Children and Young People

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The 14th Rolan International Film Festival for Children and Young People will feature 186 films from 63 countries.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Charles Aznavour, the late legendary French-Armenian crooner. In addition to Yerevan, the festival will take place in Shirak, Lori, Gegharkunik, Armavir and Kotayk, as well as in Artsakh.

“As part of the festival, guests from France, Canada, Russia, Germany, Slovakia and other countries will arrive to Yerevan. Rolan remains committed to its format – this year also the judges will be comprised exclusively from children and young people from Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces,” Nune Manukyan, the president of the festival, told a news conference.

Two new categories – “Best Francophone Film” and “Children For Children” – have been added to the existing categories, she said.

The festival continues special programs aimed at deepening the inter-cultural ties between Russia and Armenia, and as part of this Russian filmmakers will hold master classes in Yerevan.

As part of the festival, Armenia’s Rolan Bykov Foundation, with the support of the Visegrad International Foundation, will realize the “Visegrad – Armenia: New Initiatives For Expanding Intercultural film-dialogue” special program. The program is aimed at enhancing intercultural dialogue between Visegrad Four (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) countries and Armenia, Georgia.

