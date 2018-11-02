‘At your permission I’m allowing myself a little vacation’ – Pashinyan takes few days off

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he will have a brief vacation until Monday.

“I am [leaving] all work until Monday. At your permission I am allowing myself a little vacation. I love you all,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

On November 1, the Armenian parliament did not re-elect Nikol Pashinyan, the sole candidate, as Prime Minister in the second and final round, as intended.

Thus, the parliament was dissolved by virtue of law.

None of the lawmakers voted against or in favor, while 13 MPs abstained.

Pashinyan was nominated as a formality by the Yelk and Tsarukyan factions as lawmakers were expected to deliberately vote him down in order to dissolve the parliament – a requirement for calling early elections.

The first round failed to elect a prime minister, as intended.

During the first round, the Yelk faction nominated Nikol Pashinyan in a technical maneuver because the Constitution says that a “vote” must take place.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still had most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

He resigned on October 16 to trigger the process which is required to lead to early elections.

This is the first time in the history of the Republic of Armenia when a parliament is being disbanded.

Later on the same day, President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on dissolving the parliament and calling early election of parliament on December 9.

