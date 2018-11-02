Armenian authorities approve U.S. motion on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian prosecution has approved the motion from the United States on extraditing Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz, the Turkish-born American lobbyist who was arrested in Yerevan in pursuance of an international arrest warrant issued by the US.

“Yes, the motion has been approved”, the Prosecutor General’s office told ARMENPRESS in response of an inquiry.

As reported earlier, the United States had requested Armenian authorities to extradite Oksuz, the lobbyist who is wanted for perjury.

But on September 7, Armenian authorities said that they too have launched an investigation into Oksuz for suspected tax evasion in Armenia.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan