United States requests Armenia to extradite Kevin Oksuz

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has received a motion from US law enforcement agencies requesting the extradition of Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz, the Turkish-born US citizen who was detained and later remanded into custody in Yerevan in pursuance of an American international arrest warrant, the Prosecutor General’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

Oksuz is wanted by the US for perjury.

Oksuz was remanded into custody on September 3, and was jailed for a customary 30-day term until further proceedings.

No other details on the extradition process were available at the moment.

As reported earlier, the man is also under investigation by Armenian law enforcement agencies for tax evasion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan