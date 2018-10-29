Hrachya Sargsyan appointed first deputy mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. During today’s extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council, Hrachya Sargsyan was appointed first deputy mayor of Yerevan according to the decision of the Council, reports Armenpress.

52 out of 55 members of the City Council voted in favor, 1 voted against and 2 abstained.

Introducing himself Hrachya Sargsyan said he will be guided by the Good governance principle enshrined in the UNDP documents, which highlight the rule of law, transparency, engagement, for the implementation of effective reforms in the City Hall and Yerevan.

“These approaches will enable to carry out institutional reforms aimed at the long-term development of the city”, he said.

