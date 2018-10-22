Republicans point out ‘fooling themselves’ as reason behind failure

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. One of the reasons behind the failure of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) government was that sometimes the party would pretend, say things that they didn’t agree with deep down inside, according to HHK MP Armen Ashotyan.

Earlier Ashotyan had said that adopting the Electoral Code bill within a 24-hour regime is wrong, and in response reporters argued that the HHK would submit bills and hastily adopt them back when they were in power.

“Some of my colleagues are saying things, who I am sure don’t think that way. Perhaps they are imitating us, but they learnt our mistakes very quickly. Don’t [fool] yourselves. One of the reasons of our government’s failure was this, that we were sometimes [fooling] ourselves, saying things we didn’t agree with deep inside,” Ashotyan said.

Ashotyan called on the government not to repeat the mistakes which led to the Republican Party’s political crisis.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan