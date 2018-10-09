Romania completes ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Romanian parliament has finalized the ratification of the European Union – Armenia CEPA which was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said on Facebook.

The Romanian Senate ratified the deal unanimously, while the lower house of the parliament had ratified it earlier in June.

Armenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Poland have ratified the agreement so far.

