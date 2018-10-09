Romania completes ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Romanian parliament has finalized the ratification of the European Union – Armenia CEPA which was signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said on Facebook.
The Romanian Senate ratified the deal unanimously, while the lower house of the parliament had ratified it earlier in June.
Armenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Poland have ratified the agreement so far.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:45 Replacement for MP Tsolakyan named in parliament
- 16:24 Influential businessman Samvel Mayrapetyan charged, SIS seeks pre-trial detention
- 16:03 Yerevan’s Erebuni district head resigns
- 15:59 Romania completes ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
- 15:49 Artsakh president visits on-duty border troops
- 15:45 Armenian driver injured in Russia bridge collapse
- 15:21 HHK MP Khosrov Harutyunyan in favor of snap elections, but argues timing
- 14:45 BREAKING: Another two Republican lawmakers endorse PM Pashinyan’s call for early elections in December
- 14:27 Arms supply to Azerbaijan is concerning and inadmissible, Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament tells Slovakian Speaker
- 14:11 United Arab Emirates participates in La Francophonie Ministerial Conference in Yerevan
- 13:51 Armenian, Lithuanian FMs discuss further deepening of cooperation
- 13:32 Armenia sends amended Electoral Code concept to Venice Commission
- 13:25 New IMF report projects 6% growth in Armenia for 2018
- 12:41 Alone but never forgotten: The 600-year-old sole standing Armenian church in Trabzon, Turkey
- 12:28 Armenian FM, FYR Macedonia Secretary of State of foreign ministry hold meeting in Yerevan
- 12:19 Yelk faction MP calls on PACE to support ongoing democratic processes in Armenia
- 12:02 Russian State Duma senior lawmaker initiates creation of Lazarev Club,named after renowned Armenian family
- 11:56 Politics ain’t no tongue twister, HHK lawmaker says after signing early election petition
- 11:15 Armenia’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Russia’s State Duma chairman hold one-on-one meeting
- 11:09 North Korea's leader invites Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea says
- 11:05 BREAKING: 14 lawmakers, including Republicans, sign petition endorsing PM’s stance for early elections in December
- 11:02 Yerevan’s Thermal Power Plant successfully upgraded and re-launched
- 10:15 La Francophonie 35th Ministerial Conference resumes in Yerevan
- 10:10 Pashinyan’s first deputy discusses early elections with several Republican faction lawmakers
- 09:58 Explosion at ammunitions depot prompts evacuations in Ukraine
- 09:55 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 09:55 European Stocks - 08-10-18
- 09:54 US stocks - 08-10-18
- 09:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-18
- 09:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-10-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Up - 08-10-18
- 10.08-21:00 UAE businessmen interested in making investments in Armenia
- 10.08-20:41 ARF members meet with Deputy PM, assess talks as constructive
- 10.08-20:28 It’s necessary to overcome the existing situation through negotiations – says PM
- 10.08-20:08 Pashinyan, Tsarukyan sign memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December
11:46, 10.05.2018
Viewed 3375 times LIVE: France holds state funeral for Charles Aznavour
11:38, 10.04.2018
Viewed 2911 times UPDATED: Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sahak Karapetyan killed in helicopter crash – unconfirmed report
15:57, 10.05.2018
Viewed 2678 times Pashinyan, Macron deliver eulogies at Aznavour's state funeral in Paris
11:34, 10.02.2018
Viewed 2175 times An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented
18:23, 10.03.2018
Viewed 1842 times Celine Dion will not sing in Yerevan - misunderstandings between concert partners. REFUTATION