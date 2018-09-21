GALLUP survey shows “My step” block will get overwhelming majority of votes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Only 3 political forces out of the 12 will be able to overcome the election threshold. These are “My step”, “Prosperous Armenia” and “Bright” forces, shows survey done by Gallup member MPG Company.

According to the survey, 60.6% of the respondents will vote for “My step” block, 9.2% will vote for “Prosperous Armenia” and 4.3% for “Bright” block.

ARMENPRES reports research director of Gallups’s Armenian representation Gayane Dajunts informed that 72.9% of the respondents will definitely participate in the elections, 13.7% will probably participate, 3.6% probably will not participate, 8.7% will not participate definitely and 1.1% did not have an answer.

The survey was face to face. It was conducted in September 18-20 with 805 people from all the administrative districts of Yerevan.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan