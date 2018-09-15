Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village

GAVAR, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Archeological excavations have commenced in the village of Kalavan in Gegharkunik Province since August 26, carried out by a joint Armenian-German expedition team.

Excavations initially began in 2004, and were re-launched in 2017.

The current team consists of 15 scientists representing Armenia, Germany, Portugal, Israel, France and the United States. The work is proceeding in the Kalavan 2 Stone Age site.  According to scientists, this site is a 70,000 year old shelter of a prehistoric human. Excavations revealed man-made stone tools, hunting tools and other findings.

The excavation will continue until September 26.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
