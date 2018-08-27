Romanian Tarom airline to operate Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The talks between the Armenia International Airports CJSC and Romanian Tarom airline have been completed, the Armenian International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

The two sides signed an agreement according to which the Tarom airline will carry out Bucharest-Yerevan regular flights starting from September 5.

It’s worth to note that Bucharest’s geographical position is very convenient for transit flights in main European destinations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan