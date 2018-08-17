German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on August 24-25, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

During the visit Armenian-German high-level talks led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held. Thereafter, they will sum up the results of talks at a joint press conference.

The German Chancellor will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Angela Merkel will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan