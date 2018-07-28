Armenia proposes CSTO states to launch process of replacing Secretary General of the Organization

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia proposed the partner states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to start a process of replacing the Secretary General, Tigran Balayan – foreign ministry spokesperson, told Armenpress.

“This is a strictly internal legal process, and an Armenian citizen is involved within the ongoing criminal case being investigated in Armenia. Given that the talk relates to the case involving the person which currently is serving as the CSTO Secretary General and attaching great importance to the Organization’s reputation and uninterrupted normal activity, Armenia has suggested the CSTO partner states to launch a process of replacing the Secretary General. Armenia strictly adheres to the commitment on strengthening the CSTO and will continue to be actively involved in the joint activities on this path”, he said.

Amid an ongoing investigation into the 2008 March 1 case, the Special Investigative Service has charged CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in conspiracy with others. Khachaturov was serving as deputy defense minister of Armenia in 2008.

On July 27 the Special Investigative Service filed a motion to remand Khachaturov into custody. The court approved the motion. But on July 28, Yuri Khachaturov has been released on bail.

