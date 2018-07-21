Azerbaijan opens 'few random cross-border shots' at Armenian road, border situation calm - defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in both Tavush and Nakhijevan sections is calm, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

Hovhannisyan said Azerbaijan opened sporadic gunfire at the Ijevan-Noyemberyan road on July 19, with no victims. Asked if there is border tension, he replied: “No, few random shots were heard. The situation is normal, calm”.

Earlier on July 13, Azerbaijan had opened cross-border gunfire at an Armenian town.

Back on July 1, Azerbaijani forces attempted to carry out reinforcement of positions at the Nakhijevan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, which led to a firefight with Armenian troops. Azerbaijan eventually failed to carry out its plan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan