Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian town


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has opened gunfire at the town of Tchambarak in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province in the night of July 13, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The situation is currently calm. There are no serious consequences. They [Azerbaijan] opened fire from small arms,” he said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration