Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian town

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has opened gunfire at the town of Tchambarak in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province in the night of July 13, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The situation is currently calm. There are no serious consequences. They [Azerbaijan] opened fire from small arms,” he said.

