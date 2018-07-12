President Armen Sarkissian hosts academician Yuri Oganessian

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today hosted academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yuri Oganessian, scientific leader of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said he has signed a decree on July 11 on granting Yuri Oganessian a citizenship of Armenia. The President congratulated the renowned scientist on this occasion and highly valued his contribution to the development of nuclear physics, stating that Armenia and its people are proud of Oganessian’s scientific reputation and achievements.

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed the renowned scientist’s readiness to assist the development of science in Armenia, as well as to have contribution to the education and progress of young scientists.

At the meeting they also exchanged views on the prospects of science development in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan