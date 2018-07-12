France won’t supply weapons which could be used against Artsakh, says Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote reiterates France’s commitment on not supplying weapons or ammunition which can presumably be used to wage war against Artsakh.

“When we found out about the fake rumors in the Azerbaijani press alleging that France has lifted the arms embargo on Azerbaijan, we immediately disseminated a denial. This once again gave us a chance to confirm our stance. France respects its commitments stemming from international provisions to not supply weapons or ammunition which could be used to start war, in this case in Artsakh,” Lacote said.

He said that the French government is positively receiving any response of the Armenian government based on the principle of settling the conflict only through a peaceful way.

He also noted that the July 11 meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs at the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was desirable in the negotiations process. He said that in this format, France again endorses the stance that the conflict cannot be solved through force.

Earlier Azerbaijani media reported that France has lifted the arms embargo for Azerbaijan. But the French Embassy in Armenia denied the report.

