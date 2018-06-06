Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June

Artsakh’s intelligence chief resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh Arshavir Gharamyan and his deputy Garik Sargsyan have resigned, state minister Arayik Harutyunyan told a press conference shortly after his own resignation.

Earlier on June 6, in addition to the state minister, the police chief of the country had resigned also.

“They are both legendary people,” Harutyunyan said referring to the police chief and the national security service head.

Arayik Harutyunyan stepped down as state minister today morning.

