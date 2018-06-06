PM appoints UN national officer for HIV/AIDS program as deputy minister of healthcare

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Lena Nanushyan as deputy healthcare minister.

Lena Nanushyan has served as National Programme Officer of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS from 2013 until this appointment.

A doctor by profession, Nanushyan held various positions in the healthcare ministry during her career starting 2002.

